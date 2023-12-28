Mariah May To Make AEW Debut In 2024

AEW's new signing Mariah May is set to make her in-ring debut on the first "AEW Dynamite" of 2024.

On this week's "Dynamite," May spoke to Renee Paquette, where she revealed that she will step in the ring in AEW next week but didn't disclose whom she will be facing in her debut match.

"You've all waited so patiently for me debut and I'm here to tell you when it's going to be. I didn't really feel like 2023 had the best energy, you know, not enough glamour. So my debut is going to be next week on the first 'Dynamite' of the new year because 2024 is all about Mariah," said May.

After speaking to Paquette, Riho — who was attacked by May last week — appeared and chased May to the ring. But before Riho could lay her hands on the former NJPW star, Toni Storm ran to the ring and ambushed Riho. But the Japanese star had the last laugh as she attacked Storm and her butler Luther, and the two then retreated along with May.

May, who signed with AEW in November, hasn't wrestled since September, with her last match coming against Hanan in Stardom. Storm, the current AEW Women's World Champion, will face off against Riho at this weekend's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, and with May part of Storm's entourage, she could possibly interfere in the match and set up a match with Riho for next week's "Dynamite."