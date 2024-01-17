AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/17: HOOK Challenges Samoa Joe, TNT Title Match, The Young Bucks Speak

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 17, 2023!

Tonight will see Samoa Joe defend the AEW World Championship for the first time since he won the title at AEW Worlds End. He will be competing against HOOK, who has put together an impressive record of wins throughout his time in AEW.

That will not be the only title match on the show though, as Christian Cage will be defending his TNT Championship. After a confrontation with fellow veteran Dustin Rhodes at the weekend, the two men will now face off in singles action with the title on the line.

There will also be a ROH World Six-Man Championships match as Brian Cage and The Gates Of Agony put their titles on the line against Jay White and The Gunns.

The Young Bucks made a surprise return last week to confront Sting and Darby Allin, seemingly challenging them to Sting's final match at AEW Revolution. Tonight Matt and Nic Jackson are scheduled to appear once again as they're set to speak to the crowd, likely providing some more clarity on their immediate future.

It also remains to be seen whether or not AEW addresses Jack Perry's recent return to the wrestling world at NJPW's Battle Of The Valley. He tore up his AEW contract during that segment, and has yet to return to the company since his suspension.

Finally, after scoring a victory over Red Velvet on her in-ring debut for the company last week, Deonna Purrazzo will be wrestling on "AEW Dynamite" for the first time as she faces Anna Jay.

