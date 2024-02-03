Toni Storm AEW Women's World Championship Defense Added To Revolution PPV

AEW Revolution is set to take place on March 3 at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Tony Khan has officially announced the first match booked for the pay-per-view; an AEW Women's World Championship match involving "Timeless" Toni Storm. After weeks of scouting her on commentary, Storm will make her next defense against "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution. Purrazzo debuted for AEW on the January 3 "AEW Dynamite," and has since gone on a five match winning streak, with two wins on "Dynamite," one on "AEW Collision," and a pair of victories on the recent Chris Jericho "Rock n Rager at Sea" event, putting her at the top of the AEW rankings.

Storm has seen Purrazzo stretch the likes of Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay into submission from the commentary desk, keeping her poker face in tact in the face of an opponent who, given their shared past, knows her very well. Purrazzo has revealed that the two women were extremely close earlier on in their careers, even getting matching tattoos of a duck to solidify their friendship forever. However, that friendship will be put to one side on March 3 when the gold is on the line.

The roles will be reversed on the February 7 "Dynamite," as Purrazzo will be at the commentary desk for Storm's AEW Women's Championship Eliminator match with Red Velvet. Purrazzo will be able to do a little bit of scouting ahead of the big match, while Storm will want to show her upcoming challenger that there is more to her than just a butler, a number one fan, and a black and white aesthetic.