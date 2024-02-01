Deonna Purrazzo Submits Taya Valkyrie To Remain Undefeated In AEW

Deonna Purrazzo seems to have moved one step closer to a shot at her former friend, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie with a brutal submission in the middle of the ring during Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," while Storm was on commentary. Valkyrie, who was accompanied to the ring by her husband, Johnny TV, locked up with "The Virtuosa" to start off the bout, which was evenly matched between the two competitors to start.

Valkyrie started to target her opponent's knees before Purrazzo battled back. Purrazzo took her out with a head scissors maneuver, but Valkyrie got help from her husband outside of the ring. Purrazzo was distracted by Johnny TV, and ended up eating a spear and was sent into the stairs by Valkyrie, who took a moment to kiss her man before getting Purrazzo back in the ring. Purrazzo was in the corner for most of the following picture-in-picture break, with Valkyrie in control. The match didn't slow down, and Purrazzo attempted to battle back.

Valkyrie was sent out of the ring and Purrazzo hit her with a sliding dropkick as she stared down Storm. Valkyrie went for Purrazzo's hair, but was sent by Purrazzo right into Storm at ringside. When both women were back in the ring, Purrazzo locked on a double arm submission, staring directly at Storm as Valkyrie gave up. Purrazzo remains undefeated in the company, with a title shot likely in the future.