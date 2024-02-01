AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/31: Adam Page & Swerve Strickland In Action, Purrazzo Vs. Valkyrie

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 31, 2023!

Tonight's show will see Swerve Strickland and Adam Page's issues with each other continue to intensify as both men keep fighting to become the number one contender to the AEW World Championship. This evening they will be choosing each other's opponents, with Strickland having looked into the Mogul Embassy for his choice as Toa Liona will be facing Page.

Strickland's opponent hasn't yet been officially confirmed, but AEW has been heavily teasing that it will be Rob Van Dam taking that spot with the social media claiming he will have to watch the 'Whole F'n Show,' giving a wink to the Hall Of Fame legend. That match it also set to have Samoa Joe on commentary, as he looks to keep a closer eye on one of the men chasing his title.

Two more men looking to add to their win-loss record tonight are Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy, who will be going one-on-one for the first time in history, with both of them aiming to get into the title picture.

In the women's division, Deonna Purrazzo will be stepping into the ring against an old enemy in Taya Valkyrie, who called her out last week. With Toni Storm on commentary, can AEW's newest star continue to show she's champion material?

Chris Jericho is also back in action tonight, with his issues against Don Callis set to rage on. Jericho will be facing Kyle Fletcher in a singles match as he attempts to continue fighting toward his rival and former friend.

