Sting's Final Match Reportedly Set To Main Event AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2024 is looking to be one of the most action-packed cards in recent memory, with multiple matches being cited as potential match of the night, or even match of the year contenders. However, there are two big matches on the show that have got fans divided on what should close it out; the three-way match for the AEW World Championship between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page, and Sting's retirement match where he will team with Darby Allin against AEW EVPs The Young Bucks.

While the traditionalists of the world will say the main event should always be reserved for the World Championship, those people might be left disappointed as Joe, Page and Strickland won't be closing the show this Sunday. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sting and Allin's match against the Bucks will headline the pay-per-view. The match will not only be contested under Tornado Tag rules, but will also be for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and if Sting and Allin win, "The Icon" will retire with an undefeated AEW record of 29-0.

If the Tag Team Championship does headline the event, it will mark the first time in AEW history that the title will be defended in the main event of a pay-per-view. The AEW World Championship has been contested in the last match of the show multiple times, while the TNT and International Championships have also been given the spotlight in recent months. All Out 2023 saw Orange Cassidy defend the AEW International Championship in the main event against Jon Moxley, while Christian Cage defended the AEW TNT Championship against Allin in the main event of the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view in October 2023.