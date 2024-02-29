Will Ospreay Announces That He Is Officially A Full-Time AEW Competitor On Dynamite

Will Ospreay is officially All Elite, and only All Elite, after finishing his obligations with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and heading to America to join Tony Khan's company full-time. Ospreay made his first full-time appearance on "AEW Dynamite" in an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone, after initially signing his AEW contract at Full Gear in November. He made sure to make it known to the fans that it isn't his "first rodeo" in AEW, as he defeated Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door in 2022, Kenny Omega at 2023's edition of the pay-per-view of the same name, and Chris Jericho at All In at Wembley Stadium.

As Ospreay was telling the crowd he was ready to pick up where he left off, he was interrupted by the Callis Family. He hugged it out with Don Callis and Will Hobbs in a reunion but remained wary of Konosuke Takeshita, who he will be facing Sunday at AEW Revolution. Callis explained just how he could pit two "family" members against each other, and said Takeshita and Ospreay will have the match of the decade at Revolution and the real winner of the match will be the Don Callis Family as a whole. He implored the competitors to shake hands, which they did in a show of sportsmanship. Callis, Hobbs, and Takeshita left the ring with no further conflict ahead of Revolution.