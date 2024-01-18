Hook Stays Defiant Following Main Event World Title Loss To Samoa Joe On AEW Dynamite

Hook may have lost his shot at the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," but he didn't stay down for long.

Hook came out of the gate swinging, taking the fight to the champion before Joe took control of the match and sent the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" to the outside. Joe then spiked Hook through the announce desk with a uranage, after which the young star further angered the champion by flipping him off. After Joe power-bombed Hook spine-first onto the ring apron, officials checked up on Hook, who got back into the ring to beat the 10-count and continue to take a beating. Hook kicked out of several pin attempts, even kicking out of the Muscle Buster after just one, and got some offense it at the end, but Joe ultimately countered the Red Rum into the Coquina Clutch, choking the FTW Champion out for good.

Following the match, Hook was able to stand up after coming to. He began defiantly shouting at the world champ, and Joe doubled back to beat him down some more. When Joe once again left the ring, Hook once again got back up, so Joe returned to continue the fight. At that point, "Hangman" Adam Page's music hit, and he ran down to make the save. Swerve Strickland was also seen in the crowd watching the match.

There is currently no word on who Joe's next challenger will be and when, though it would seem likely that Page and Strickland are both in contention as we get closer to the Revolution PPV on March 3.