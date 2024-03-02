The Rock Cuts 21-Minute Promo On Cody Rhodes Ahead Of WWE SmackDown: 'F*** Your Story'

It's a promo that has to be seen to be believed, and it happened on X (formerly known as Twitter) hours before Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Cody Rhodes are both set to appear on "WWE SmackDown." A full transcript of the promo is available here thanks to PWInsider.

In a diatribe that lasts a total of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, and includes clips from WWE programming, Seth Rollins interviews, and "Busted Open Radio," Johnson laid out and clarified his current storyline, which involves Rhodes, Rollins, and Johnson's cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it didn't happen on "SmackDown" itself, it was a sorely needed tally of events given the degree to which things have changed over the past two months or so. Admitting that he was blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality, Johnson claimed that Rhodes had gone back on his word after originally agreeing to cede the WrestleMania championship match he earned by winning the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match to Johnson, supposedly out of acknowledgement that Reigns vs. The Rock was the match WWE fans wanted to see headline the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Johnson said Reigns' nickname, "The Head of Table," was a phrase specifically intended to eventually lead to a match between the two cousins, and that their story should have superseded Rhodes' own.

"You took it away," Johnson said. "And now you're gonna pay. Cody Rhodes, from the bottom of my heart, man to man: F*** your story.'

Johnson also addressed recent comments made by Seth Rollins, embracing his real-life position as a board member for WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings and telling Rollins he has the power to give the World Heavyweight Championship, which Rollins currently carries, to someone else. Rollins is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which will also feature both Rhodes and Johnson.

Rhodes, for his part, responded to the promo with a simple meme: "I ain't watching all that. I'm happy for u though. Or sorry that happened."