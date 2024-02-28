Backstage News On Seth Rollins' Status For Friday's WWE SmackDown Featuring The Rock

Even if he's been more of a character actor than a leading man, Seth Rollins has been heavily involved in the feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, telling his former rival Rhodes that he has his back as Rhodes not only looks to unseat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title but looks to challenge The Rock. With Rock scheduled to appear once again this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," it appears Rollins is again ready to put his money where his mouth is.

PWInsider Elite reports that Rollins is currently scheduled to appear on "SmackDown." While his plans for the show aren't confirmed, the expectation is he will be involved in Rock's appearance. Rollins and Rock's presence would suggest that Rhodes himself will also be at "SmackDown," though he has not been confirmed for the show at this time.

The Rock's appearance, his second in two weeks on "SmackDown," is expected to revolve around him answering a challenge set forth by Rhodes this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Though the challenge was made for a Rhodes vs. Rock singles match, it's expected by many that the bout will be changed to a tag team match involving Rollins and Reigns, with reports suggesting the match had been in the works for at least a few weeks.

While Rollins has become involved in the Rhodes/Bloodline saga, he still has his own issues to deal with regarding his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is currently scheduled to defend the championship at WrestleMania against Drew McIntyre, following McIntyre winning the title shot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.