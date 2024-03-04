Christian Cage Overcomes Daniel Garcia To Retain AEW TNT Championship At Revolution

Daniel Garcia put up a valiant fight to open up AEW Revolution but he was no match for The Patriarchy.

Christian Cage was victorious on Sunday, thanks to help from Mama Wayne, Nick Wayne and Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus). Garcia was able to overcome distractions from Killswitch and Mama Wayne but a cutter from Nick Wayne gave Cage the opportunity to drill Garcia with a Killswitch for the victory. Garcia even had help from his own ally, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, who came to blows with Killswitch and stared down Mama Wayne, but all for naught.

Cage has been champion since AEW Worlds End at the end of December. Cage was initially defeated for the title by Adam Copeland, but used Killswitch's guaranteed title shot to re-challenge Copeland that same night, re-capturing the title just moments after losing it. Cage's two reigns have amounted to 161 days, the third longest reign in the history of the title, which was established in 2020.