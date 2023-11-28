WWE Announces Date And Location Of First 2024 NXT PLE, Vengeance Day

WWE has announced in a press release that the "NXT" Vengeance Day premium live event will be held on February 4, 2024. The promotion has revealed that the "NXT" show will be held at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, and also touted that this will be the first time that an "NXT" premium live event will be held in the state.

The upcoming Vengeance Day show will feature the brand's champions, such as Lyra Valkyria and llja Dragunov, and former champions like Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez. This will be "NXT's" first premium live event of 2024 and is scheduled to take place two months after the previous premium live event of 2023, Deadline, which will be held on December 9. Additionally, WWE has already announced that "NXT" Stand & Deliver will be held over WrestleMania weekend on April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Vengeance Day premium live event announcement comes quick on the heels of WWE recently disclosing its first premium live event in France, as Backlash set to be held in the European country on May 4. Backlash is one of three premium live events that will be held outside of North America in 2024, with Elimination Chamber: Perth announced for February 24 in Perth, Australia, and Bash in Berlin slated to take place on August 31 in Berlin, Germany.