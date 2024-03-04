Backstage Details On Kyle O'Reilly Making His AEW Return At Revolution PPV

Kyle O'Reilly returned at AEW Revolution this past weekend, marking his first appearance for the promotion since June 2022. O'Reilly was out of action after receiving surgery for a neck injury, and his comeback was a big surprise on the night. According to Fightful Select, there have been times when AEW thought there was a possibility that he would never return from injury, but by late fall of last year, the star began to feel more optimistic about his future in wrestling.

O'Reilly returned with longer hair and a new look, jumping the barricade to get in the ring after Roderick Strong's AEW International Championship victory. He immediately reunited with his former Undisputed Era stablemate, with the two men hugging inside the ring. However, O'Reilly seemed to reject the offer to join the Undisputed Kingdom, opting to hand the shirt back to Strong as he whispered something in his ear and left.

There had been some rumors back when the group's members were still a mystery that O'Reilly himself would be part of the faction from the start, but that didn't end up happening, and a different direction for him has been in the works for months. It was also noted that other elements will differ for O'Reilly moving forward, but it remains to be seen when his first match back will happen.

With O'Reilly back, three-quarters of the former Undisputed Era are now on the AEW roster. However, regarding the missing piece in Bobby Fish, there are reportedly no plans for him to be involved with any of his old teammates at the time of this writing.