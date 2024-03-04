Roderick Strong Wins International Title, Kyle O'Reilly Returns At AEW Revolution

Roderick Strong has won his first title in AEW.

At Sunday's Revolution PPV, "The Messiah of the Backbreaker" wore down AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, punishing the champion's torso with his myriad of backbreaker. After the match, Kyle O'Reilly returned to AEW, looking disheveled and cagey. The Undisputed Kingdom offered O'Reilly a shirt, and a place in the faction, but O'Reilly whispered something to Strong and declined. Details on O'Reilly have been scarce over the past year, as he recovered from neck surgery. Adam Cole recently gave a vague update on his health in September, sounding optimistic.

A former WWE NXT North American Champion and Cruiserweight Champion, as well as ROH World Television Champion, the title marks Strong's first title win since joining AEW in 2023. Strong spent much of his debut year in a neck brace, acting as more of a mouthpiece for his friend Adam Cole during Cole's budding tag team with MJF. He was revealed, alongside The Kingdom and Wardlow as Cole's associate in the Undisputed Kingdom, which revealed itself at AEW Worlds End.

Cassidy had been champion since October 10, his second reign with the International Championship. His initial reign is the longest in the young history of the title at 326 days, while his two reigns have added up to 471 days, the longest combined reign in the former All-Atlantic Championship's history. Cassidy's numerous defenses took a toll on his body, leaving him barely cleared by AEW medical staff for Sunday's match.