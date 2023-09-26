AEW Star Adam Cole Provides An Injury Update On Kyle O'Reilly

For almost the entirety of their careers, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have been joined at the hip, first in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, then in "WWE NXT," and now in AEW. The two have been around each other so often, either as tag team partners in Future Shock, stablemates in The Undisputed Era or The Undisputed Elite, or rivals, that Cole has often described the duo as "married," which he did again during a recent appearance on "Inside the Ropes."

Recently, though, Cole has been the only one of the two seen onscreen, as O'Reilly has missed over a year of action recovering from neck surgery. Cole was asked about O'Reilly's future status in AEW, and unfortunately for those fans curious, Cole couldn't provide an exact return date, though he remains optimistic fans will see O'Reilly sooner than later.

"All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward," Cole said. "This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him. But he's a warrior. Again, there's nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he's doing everything that he can to make sure that he's getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring. Obviously, there's still no timetable on when he's going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He's getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can't wait till Kyle O'Reilly gets back. I miss him so much."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription