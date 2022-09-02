Kyle O'Reilly Undergoes Surgery

Kyle O'Reilly hasn't competed in an AEW ring since June, but now the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion has provided a potentially life-altering update on his status.

On Instagram, O'Reilly posted two stories; the first was a picture of him laying in a hospital bed noting that he was "eating a spoon of p-butter for his health," and the second post seemingly indicating that he had undergone neck fusion surgery. If that is to be the case, then this particular major surgery would mean that O'Reilly will be out of action indefinitely moving forward.

O'Reilly made his pro wrestling debut in 2005, regularly performing on the independent circuit before arriving in Ring of Honor in 2009. It was in ROH that O'Reilly rose to prominence, going on to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship three times and the ROH World Championship once. O'Reilly also aligned with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish during his time with ROH, forming reDRagon with the latter, finding success in promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling some years later. O'Reilly signed for WWE in 2017, once again linking up with Cole and Fish, along with Roderick Strong, to form the Undisputed Era, becoming an integral part of the black-and-gold era of the "NXT" brand. After winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championship three times, O'Reilly left WWE and join All Elite Wrestling in December 2021, again reuniting with Cole and Fish.

Wrestling Inc. wishes Kyle O'Reilly all the best with his recovery.