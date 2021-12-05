It was reported early last month that top WWE NXT talent Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contract is due to expire this December.

According to PWInsider, that day is arriving this week. If O’Reilly doesn’t come to terms with the company on a new contract, this will reportedly be his final week in WWE.

O’Reilly has been a mainstay in WWE NXT for several years now as part of the stable Undisputed Era, and more recently, as a singles star. He even survived the transition to NXT 2.0 and has more recently been teaming with newcomer, Von Wagner. The duo is set to challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships at tonight’s WarGames pay-per-view.

Though it’s to be determined if Kyle will re-sign with WWE, it may be an enticing idea to join his former stablemates, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, in AEW. Fish and Cole have even been teaming together on recent episodes of AEW television.

Or perhaps he wants to return to New Japan where he has established himself before. Whatever the case, we will keep you updated on O’Reilly’s decision.

First debuting in 2005, O’Reilly has spent nearly two decades wrestling for companies including Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NJPW, and WWE NXT. He is a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion as a part of Undisputed Era. He won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partnering with Adam Cole and he also won the “tag team of the year” award for 3 consecutive years, 2018-2020.

Similar to Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano’s WWE NXT contract reportedly expires this Friday, December 10. Recent reports claimed that negotiations between Gargano and WWE were continuing and the company was pleased with Gargano signing an extension while other companies are interested in signing him. Johnny will be featured in his first WarGames match at tonight’s event as a part of Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).