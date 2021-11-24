Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE was previously set to expire on Friday, December 3. His involvement in NXT WarGames on Sunday, December 5 had some wondering where he and WWE now stood.

Gargano has signed a one-week extension to his original deal, according to Fightful. His contract now ends on Friday, December 10.

Talks between the two sides are ongoing. The report noted — much like Adam Cole — WWE has spoken highly of Johnny Gargano being willing to extend his contract when other companies are likely interested.

Several matches were announced for WarGames on last night’s NXT. This included Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller).

Gargano commented last night on social media about making his WarGames debut.

“There’s one match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year…it’s finally time. WAR GAMES!”