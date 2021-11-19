Johnny Gargano has reportedly not signed a new WWE contract as of this week, but the company has apparently made a strong offer.

As we’ve noted, Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire on Friday, December 3. His wife Candice LeRae, who is currently away while pregnant, will see her contract expire some time in 2022.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gargano has not signed as of press time, but WWE officials are pushing very hard for him to stay with the company.

Word is that WWE has made a very strong offer for Gargano to remain with the company for a long time.

There’s no word on the specifics of the contract offer, but WWE reportedly wants to lock Gargano in for several years.

Gargano is currently working a WWE NXT storyline with Dexter Lumis, teaming up to go against Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. It’s believed that the two teams will be involved in the men’s WarGames match on Sunday, December 5.

Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE deal is still set to expire some time in December, but there’s no word on how those talks are going.

