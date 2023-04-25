Kyle O'Reilly Claims His Career Is Meaningless Without Adam Cole

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole have been tethered together in a number of companies since 2010. All these years later, their friendship appears to mean more than ever to each other.

On Monday, Cole tweeted, You are my brother. "You are my family. I would not be the pro wrestler or the man I am today without you in my life. Nothing but love [Kyle O'Reilly]. I miss you more than ever." O'Reilly then responded with, "Thanks bro, I miss you too. My career is meaningless without you and I'm forever grateful to be your friend. Working hard to get back and fight alongside you again someday soon!"

Some fans read too much into Cole's initial tweet, which led him to clarify that O'Reilly is okay and is missed. O'Reilly echoed the sentiment by replying, "I am going to come back." The 36-year-old hasn't competed since the June 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" when he came up short to Jon Moxley in a contendership match. In September, he revealed that he had undergone neck fusion surgery, and there's currently no timetable for his return.

Prior to the surgery, O'Reilly was a member of the Undisputed Elite alongside Cole and Bobby Fish; a continuation of their Undisputed Era days on "WWE NXT" that ran from 2017 until their breakup in early 2021. Following the "NXT" split, Cole and O'Reilly turned into rivals once again, calling back to their Ring of Honor days. O'Reilly ultimately emerged the victor of the feud by outlasting Cole in an Unsanctioned match and then later in a two-out-three falls match before both men inevitably left WWE.