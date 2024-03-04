Eddie Kingston Retains Continental Title, Earns Bryan Danielson's Respect At AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson once again at AEW Revolution, retaining the Continental Championship and earning the respect of his nemesis.

Kingston had a mountain of offense to overcome before victory, however, with the "American Dragon" targeting his preferential right arm. At multiple stages it appeared as though Kingston would succumb to the onslaught, but after getting his second wind in a standing strike exchange with Danielson, he took advantage with a powerbomb to score the pinfall. After the match, as Kingston stipulated beforehand, Bryan Danielson had to observe the "Code of Honor" and shake hands. At first Danielson feigned a refusal, before pulling Kingston back for the embrace, putting him over to the audience before leaving the ring.

Sunday's Continental title match was a rematch of Kingston and Danielson's December semi-final bout in the Continental Classic, which Kingston eventually won with victories over Danielson and later Jon Moxley. It was also the first time that Kingston had been able to defeat Danielson, having lost their previous three contests in the Blue League block of the Continental Classic, in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and in their very first singles match in CHIKARA in 2010. Kingston remains the AEW Continental, NJPW Strong Openweight, and ROH World Champion after the victory; Danielson still has yet to win a championship in AEW.