Bryan Danielson Addresses His History With Eddie Kingston Before AEW Revolution 2024

Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston will write another chapter in their ever-growing rivalry this Sunday at AEW Revolution for the Continental Crown Championship, but their beef started long before AEW was even an idea. Much like Claudio Castagnoli, Danielson has a big problem with Kingston, which is that the "American Dragon" thinks the "Mad King" has wasted his potential.

Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Danielson went into more detail on why he's so frustrated with Kingston. "If you were to have met me when I first met Eddie Kingston and if you were to say 'who's the more charismatic? Who's the person who's going to make it in wrestling?' It would have been Eddie Kingston," Danielson said. "He's so charismatic, one, he's got this innate toughness ... I didn't know him when he was 'young young' but I knew him in his 20s, from his 20s he had this innate toughness which he must have grown up with ... and he would never quit. But then he had just a ton of bad habits."

Danielson even stated that he and Castagnoli would become incredibly annoyed at Kingston because he was so good, but become even more frustrated with him when he didn't live up to his potential. This would all come to the forefront when Danielson lost to Kingston in the Continental Classic, something Danielson claims was his own fault as he wasn't able to break Kingston down mentally during their match. However, now that the "American Dragon" knows where he went wrong, Kingston might need to maintain his composure just a little longer this Sunday at Revolution if he wants to remain Continental Crown Champion.

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.