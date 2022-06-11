One AEW star known for dishing out promos enriched with brash, clever comebacks is Eddie Kingston.

The same could also be said for his occasional interviews, which Kingston proved once again in his latest discussion with “Weekend Joe“. A feud has been slowly brewing between Kingston and top AEW star Bryan Danielson, inspiring Kingston to explain why he’s not a fan of the Blackpool Combat Club member as a person behind-the-scenes.

“Longer than Mox, I’ve known Bryan, and Bryan’s been a piece of sh*t since I’ve met him,” Kingston stated. The host began laughing at The Mad King’s response, but Kingston remained serious. “I’m not going to lie to you guys and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re best buds.’ No, I don’t.

“Bryan, in my opinion, should be on [a lot] of Mt. Rushmores for wrestling. You could go independents, you could go now, if you’re talking about technical wrestlers … all this stuff, Bryan is in the G.O.A.T. discussion with anybody. But I’m not a mark, I’m not a fan, I’m not a stan, if I think you’re a bad person or, for Bryan, I think he’s a judgemental prick. He judges people, so I don’t like Bryan.”

Though he doesn’t put it in the particular context Eddie Kingston has, Danielson hasn’t shied away from how he interacts with other AEW stars backstage. He often refered to himself as a “bully” in a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Podcast.

“I start to bully people around a little bit, and people will laugh and think that’s funny, but it’s actually very true. I don’t bully like, I don’t bully people I don’t know, I bully people like Paul Wight and Mark Henry. When I came in and Paul saw me, he goes, ‘Oh no, the bully’s back’… On Wednesday, I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve just now started bullying Lee Moriarity,’ and he goes, ‘You won’t bully me.’ Like, just dead straight. I love that. He’s awesome in the sense that he’s, he’s quiet, but he’s not shy. He’s very confident in himself and that’s super cool. We’re just having fun, but it’s like, yeah. That’s kind of the dynamic. I come in and try to bully people and then sometimes the tables get turned around.”

It was recently reported that Danielson was recovering from being “banged up” and might have suffered a concussion during a recent AEW match. He was off AEW television this week with no word quite yet on if he will be appearing on the 6/15 “Dynamite” or 6/17 “Rampage”.

Though they are at odds, Danielson and Kingston are scheduled to compete on the same side at the “Blood & Guts” match on June 29 against the Jericho Appreciation Society. They will be joined by teammates Jon Moxley, Santan, & Ortiz, similar to how the setup was for the 5 vs. 5 Anarchy in the Arena match at “Double or Nothing”.

