WWE Announces WWE World At WrestleMania 40 Fan Experience In Philadelphia

WrestleMania is more than just a show, as it has become an entire weekend of events and activities for WWE fans. The COVID-19 pandemic ended one of WrestleMania Weekend's longest traditions, WWE Axxess, the fan convention which was replaced by a Superstore following the resumption of live touring in 2021. Now, WWE will debut a new fan experience for WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

WWE and Fanatics announced they will present the WWE World at WrestleMania, which promises to include immersive experiences, roundtable discussions, gaming tournaments, podcasts, autographs, and meet and greets. The experience will be a ticketed event and will run from April 4 through April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WWE and Fanatics initially teamed up in 2022, and then extended their partnership in April of last year, not long after WrestleMania 39 and the announcement of WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. The partnership initially covered physical trading cards, as well as digital assets like NFTs, and now has grown to include physical experiences like the WWE World at WrestleMania.

The news comes not long after WWE introduced the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which lets fans build their own WWE Superstars and have a simulated walkthrough of what it's like to be a WWE Superstar. The WWE Experience also includes a graveyard in tribute to The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya was on hand to open the Experience with Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, and Chelsea Green.