Natalya Talks About Being On-Hand For The WWE Experience In Saudi Arabia

Last Friday, WWE launched its interactive WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Various WWE wrestlers were on hand for the launch, including former women's champion Natalya, who spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about the new project before visiting it. The WWE Experience, which has been opened for Riyadh Season, is another element of WWE's strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in 2018.

"So WWE is opening up a huge — it's almost like a theme park here," Natalya explained. "And you can build your own superstar, and you can walk down a ramp, and you can see what Gorilla is like. It's all basically a simulated show, but for a fan to walk through and to be a part of. It's almost like an experience without actually being at a show. It's like a museum but a theme park combined, so it's really cool. They've been working on it for months, and, from what I understand, it's nearly a billion dollars for them to put this together in Saudi Arabia."

Natalya went on to express her excitement about seeing the WWE Experience, which also includes The Undertaker's graveyard and an actual WWE ring. She thinks it's cool that Saudi Arabia is celebrating the men and women of WWE. Notably, Natalya was involved in the first women's match to ever take place in the country at Crown Jewel 2019. She performed in the Kingdom again in 2023, unsuccessfully challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at Night of Champions.

