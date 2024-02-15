Video: Triple H Gives Fans Another 'First Look Inside' WWE Experience Opening Friday

In between all the scandals, Netflix deals, and WrestleMania plans, WWE has found the time to get into the amusement park business. The promotion announced back in November at WWE Crown Jewel that they would be opening "The WWE Experience," an indoor park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia featuring several WWE-related attractions. And with the park set to open tomorrow, WWE has gone into overdrive promoting it.

That continued today on X, when Triple H posted a video of one of the main attractions of the "Experience," the "WWE Super Dome." Complete with a ring and four entranceways, the "Super Dome" appears to be a miniature version of a standard WWE arena, with Triple H promising fans that the attraction will provide "all of the sights, sounds, and excitement of a WWE live event," and that it would give fans "goosebumps."

Another first look inside the WWE Experience at Riyadh Boulevard City... this time, from the incredible WWE Super Dome. Starting tomorrow, all of the sights, sounds & excitement of a WWE live event will be here to give you goosebumps year-round. Book now: https://t.co/ByvSaqEy7F pic.twitter.com/BvLcoJrEPx — Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2024

With much of the "WWE Experience" shrouded in secrecy until this week, the "WWE Super Dome" becomes the second attraction of the park to get a sneak peek from Triple H. On Tuesday, the WWE Chief Content Officer unveiled "The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape," an Undertaker-themed attraction complete with voiceovers from the "Deadman" himself, and special features like a book featuring all of Undertaker's WrestleMania victories. Undertaker himself just missed the opening of the "Experience," as he was recently in Saudi Arabia to present the trophy for the Riyadh Season Cup, much to Cristiano Ronaldo's delight.

"The WWE Experience" is another sign that the controversial, yet profitable, relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia is still going strong. The promotion is also expected to return to the country twice in 2024, though no dates have been announced at this time.