Video: Triple H Shares Exclusive First Look At Undertaker's Escape At WWE Experience, Opening This Week

It's been among the busiest times in the history of WWE recently, thanks to WrestleMania season, the return of The Rock, a huge deal with Netflix, and the continued fallout of Vince McMahon resigning from WWE following a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and abuse. In between it all, the promotion is also finding the time to open up an indoor amusement park, with one section modeled after The Undertaker.

Taking to X early Tuesday afternoon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H posted a video giving an exclusive look at "Undertaker's Graveyard Escape," a part of "WWE Experience" park opening in Riyad, Saudi Arabia this Friday. The video gave a full tour of the Graveyard Escape, which featured voiceovers from The Undertaker, along with a book of all the wrestlers Undertaker defeated at WrestleMania, and several other gothic elements.

Here's an exclusive first look at the amazing @Undertaker's Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, opening Feb. 16: pic.twitter.com/nhsNnz0upn — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2024

First announced at WWE Crown Jewel in October, the "WWE Experience," and by extension the "Graveyard Escape," represents the latest move in the controversial relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia. Though little else is known about the park outside of the "Graveyard Escape," it's expected to feature similar WWE-themed attractions, as well as a store.

The "Graveyard Escape" is just the latest story to revolve around Saudi Arabia and The Undertaker, who has almost made the country a second home over the last few years. The "Deadman" was in Riyadh this past weekend at the Riyadh Season Cup, presenting the trophy for this year's soccer tournament before the final between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Making an entrance complete with druids and special effects, some were said to be confused by Undertaker's appearance, though it seemed to please Al Nassr star and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.