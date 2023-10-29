Vince McMahon Calls Saudi Arabia Venue WWE's 'Home Now'

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker were at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to watch Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou lock horns in boxing. The pair spoke to "MMA Junkie" while there, with Vince McMahon explaining how he feels about Saudi Arabia's efforts in staging sports and entertainment.

"Well I think they're doing so much. I mean they're delving into the superior aspects of all of sports and entertainment," he said before adding, "Everything that's the best in the world is going to be here."

McMahon was also asked what he makes of the Boulevard Hall venue and whether he intends it as the venue for future WWE events. He said, "Well this is our home now. This is — it's been pronounced — this is our home, WWE's home."

The Undertaker also gave his thoughts on Saudi Arabia's spectacles, declaring his belief that they were awesome and indicative of a genuine effort to bring the most outstanding sporting events and entertainment. WWE will make its own excursion to Riyadh next weekend at the Crown Jewel event. The event is set to feature the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul. It will be the tenth tour to the region since the promotion agreed to a deal with the General Authority for Entertainment. McMahon was also reported as being involved in UFC's promotional deal with Saudi Arabia, only serving to cement his faith in their hosting.