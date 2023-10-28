WWE's Vince McMahon Reportedly Believed To Be Involved In UFC Deal With Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is the destination for a UFC Fight Night event in March 2024, and it appears Vince McMahon could have played a role in the MMA promotion landing a deal with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon's relationship with the Saudi government helped UFC close a "big money deal" similar to WWE's ongoing agreement with the Middle Eastern state.

McMahon's involvement in UFC's affairs comes on the heels of the MMA promotion's merger with WWE, which led to the formation of the publicly traded TKO under Endeavor. In the aftermath of the merger, it was announced that McMahon would serve as Executive Chairman of TKO and presumably have a role in UFC's day-to-day operations. This was recently confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White, who referred to McMahon as "an incredible partner" in an interview with Sports Illustrated, noting that he and the WWE founder have "spoken on the phone 20 times since the deal" and that McMahon has already added value to the UFC brand with his initiatives.

It was previously reported by ESPN's Marc Raimondi that next year's UFC event would occur in conjunction with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season festival, and that White would announce the card in the coming months. The report also cited WWE's lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia and how it might have played a role in UFC heading to the country for the first time. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is also the destination for tonight's high-profile Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout, and next Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.