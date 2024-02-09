Video: WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance At Saudi Soccer Game

The Riyadh Season Cup came to a close yesterday, with Al Nassr and Al Hilal facing off to conclude the soccer aspect of Saudi Arabia's annual Riyadh Season festival. In addition to the match, which featured Cristiano Ronaldo in action, a figure that should be very familiar to pro wrestling fans made an appearance.

The Undertaker made his entrance — complete with accompanying druids, his theme music, and pyrotechnics — to introduce the trophy for this year's tournament. The official description from the beIN Sports video even refers to the appearance as "bizarre," and some in attendance may not have known what to make of the situation. However, it's fair to say that Ronaldo, at least, looked entertained rather than confused.

An appearance from The Undertaker would require approval and coordination with WWE, indicating that this was part of the company's ongoing partnership with the Middle Eastern nation. Since 2018, WWE has held between one and two pay-per-views or premium live events within Saudi Arabia as part of a long-term deal that will run until at least 2027.

Most recently, the company held WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 4, 2023. Barring unforeseen circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE-Saudi Arabia deal stipulates that the promotion holds two live events there each year.

Though the Undertaker retired from his in-ring career in 2020, the veteran continues to make appearances performing his "1deadMAN" live show, typically surrounding major WWE events. The most recent iteration of this show took place after the WWE Royal Rumble, on January 28, 2024, in Clearwater, Florida.