Former WWE Star Dijak Opens Up About Free Agency, Where He's Looking To Sign Next
Dijak surprisingly parted ways with WWE not too long ago, after breaking the news via a letter he posted on social media. The star has quite the following online, and many were shocked by the conclusion of his run. Speaking with "Wrestling with Things," Dijak commented on his future, and how he has been dealing with being a free-agent. According to Dijak, he currently enjoys the creative freedom more than anything else, and considers himself to have a very good mind for the character he wants to portray.
"You know, I've been some semblance of this character for most of my career with the exception of T-Bar. So, we'll call it ten years' worth of being something reflective of myself and my everyday life." Because of his free agency, Dijak claims he's been able to continue to mold his character, and further describes the experience as "freeing." "It's very refreshing to be in complete control of that for the first time in, you know, seven-going-on-eight years, because it wasn't like I had a ton of that in Ring of Honor, you know. A lot of Ring of Honor was given to me."
Additionally, he described the creative process in WWE and "WWE NXT," noting how decisions often have to go through multiple outlets in order to get approved, which he's happy to be free of today. "I don't need to go ask for permission, or just do it and hope I don't get yelled at or, you know, whatever thing happens in WWE that I've just dealt with for seven years; I don't really have to do that right now, so that part is awesome."
Dijak says he's open to work for any wrestling promotion in the world
Initial reports ahead of Dijak parting ways with WWE claimed that there were many promotions interested in acquiring the star. According to the man himself, he is in contact with many of the biggest. "I'm a free agent right now, so I am completely open to working with any company in the world, and I'm happy to do so."
However, Dijak explained that while he is open to signing a new contract, he'll need a lot of reassurance to sign anything at this stage of his life. "The reality is I'm 37 years old, and I was under that WWE umbrella for seven years, so from the ages of 30 to 37 I basically just had to be at the whim of other people's decisions, and I think that run, obviously and clearly elevated my status, but I'm not where I want to be at this point of my career."
"At this point in my career, I wanted to be a top guy, I wanted to be a champion, I wanted a television product on my back, and clearly that didn't happen in the WWE but that's how I feel about myself," Dijak said. He quickly clarified that he doesn't mean he won't sign with a promotion unless they put the world championship on him, but that all he really wants is to have an opportunity to prove himself. "That's all I ever wanted to say to WWE, and I would say it, and either they didn't listen or they heard but just didn't care, right?"
Dijak believes he did everything in his power to get over in NXT
Dijak's WWE departure was largely shocking due to how much he seemingly did to get over on social media and on television. In hindsight, Dijak himself claims that he honestly did everything in his power to prove himself in "NXT." "I think I proved in that last 'NXT' run that I at least deserved a chance to show them I could be that top guy; they obviously felt otherwise and that's okay, that's a business decision and the chips fell where they may."
The star again commented on signing with another promotion, expanding on the reassurance he needs to commit to another wrestling company, noting that he simply wants all his effort to be recognized, especially if he's getting over with the fans for thinking outside the box. "I don't need another place where I can just show off that I have great matches, and just kind of meander in the mid-card. We did that and I've reached that sort of ceiling, so I need more reassurance if I'm going to be in a company for an extended period of time."
While Dijak seemed very ambitious, he explained that it hadn't even been two weeks since his WWE departure at the time of his interview, so he isn't expecting anyone to just jump in and sign him. "There's no massive rush here. I want to prove myself as a free agent, I want to win championships on the free agent market, I want to go overseas and show the people overseas what they've been missing for seven years."
