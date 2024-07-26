Former WWE Star Dijak Opens Up About Free Agency, Where He's Looking To Sign Next

Dijak surprisingly parted ways with WWE not too long ago, after breaking the news via a letter he posted on social media. The star has quite the following online, and many were shocked by the conclusion of his run. Speaking with "Wrestling with Things," Dijak commented on his future, and how he has been dealing with being a free-agent. According to Dijak, he currently enjoys the creative freedom more than anything else, and considers himself to have a very good mind for the character he wants to portray.

Advertisement

"You know, I've been some semblance of this character for most of my career with the exception of T-Bar. So, we'll call it ten years' worth of being something reflective of myself and my everyday life." Because of his free agency, Dijak claims he's been able to continue to mold his character, and further describes the experience as "freeing." "It's very refreshing to be in complete control of that for the first time in, you know, seven-going-on-eight years, because it wasn't like I had a ton of that in Ring of Honor, you know. A lot of Ring of Honor was given to me."

Additionally, he described the creative process in WWE and "WWE NXT," noting how decisions often have to go through multiple outlets in order to get approved, which he's happy to be free of today. "I don't need to go ask for permission, or just do it and hope I don't get yelled at or, you know, whatever thing happens in WWE that I've just dealt with for seven years; I don't really have to do that right now, so that part is awesome."

Advertisement