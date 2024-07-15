Dijak Explains Why He Might Have Left WWE On His Own Accord

Donovan Dijak surprised the wrestling world when he posted a letter announcing his WWE contract's expiration. In an interview on "Tru Heels BTR", Dijak detailed his motivations behind the public letter and the communication breakdown with WWE.

"Obviously, Cody's thing played a role, right?" Dijak said. "You know, this is a guy who — I was in communication with him at the end of his run as Stardust, and as he made that post ... So, yeah, that was certainly an influence."

Cody Rhodes, whose WWE departure and return birthed his "undesirable to undeniable" catchphrase, infamously announced his 2016 WWE departure via a letter on social media. Despite the similar execution, Dijak admits the differences between Rhodes' story and his.

"It wasn't the same story, but it was a similar path," Dijak admitted. "Obviously, [Rhodes] chose his. Mine was not a choice. I didn't choose that. I might have chosen that, depending [on] the circumstances, I don't know."

Dijak attempted to negotiate with WWE during his time on the "WWE Raw" roster and expressed a desire to ascend from his "NXT" position as a "guy in the middle who sometimes floats to the top" to a "top guy." He, though, never recalled having a legitimate conversation with WWE regarding his main roster position.

"Unfortunately, we never had an opportunity for that conversation, because — I don't know if they got stuck on money or what, because I was never given an explanation," Dijak explained. "So, I don't know whether ... if they had made me an offer, I'd still be there."

He stated that he would have left WWE on his own if he wasn't offered a better position on the roster.