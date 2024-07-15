Dijak Explains Why He Might Have Left WWE On His Own Accord
Donovan Dijak surprised the wrestling world when he posted a letter announcing his WWE contract's expiration. In an interview on "Tru Heels BTR", Dijak detailed his motivations behind the public letter and the communication breakdown with WWE.
"Obviously, Cody's thing played a role, right?" Dijak said. "You know, this is a guy who — I was in communication with him at the end of his run as Stardust, and as he made that post ... So, yeah, that was certainly an influence."
Cody Rhodes, whose WWE departure and return birthed his "undesirable to undeniable" catchphrase, infamously announced his 2016 WWE departure via a letter on social media. Despite the similar execution, Dijak admits the differences between Rhodes' story and his.
"It wasn't the same story, but it was a similar path," Dijak admitted. "Obviously, [Rhodes] chose his. Mine was not a choice. I didn't choose that. I might have chosen that, depending [on] the circumstances, I don't know."
Dijak attempted to negotiate with WWE during his time on the "WWE Raw" roster and expressed a desire to ascend from his "NXT" position as a "guy in the middle who sometimes floats to the top" to a "top guy." He, though, never recalled having a legitimate conversation with WWE regarding his main roster position.
"Unfortunately, we never had an opportunity for that conversation, because — I don't know if they got stuck on money or what, because I was never given an explanation," Dijak explained. "So, I don't know whether ... if they had made me an offer, I'd still be there."
He stated that he would have left WWE on his own if he wasn't offered a better position on the roster.
Dijak distinguished his disappointment from complaints
Dijak expressed his gratitude for his time at WWE, especially in light of the distortion of his words and intentions following the infamous letter.
"I kind of settled on this letter because I felt like ... people deserved to hear the truth, right? And the truth isn't always amazing. It's not always a super positive thing. In this instance, it wasn't a super positive thing," Dijak said. "My goal wasn't to create this picture that WWE was this horrible place. It wasn't. I never said it was a horrible place. I said I was thankful, so I liked my time in WWE. I was also disappointed, mostly with how it ended, and excited for the future. Other than that, I just told the truth."
He emphasized that he wasn't criticizing WWE or complaining about his tenure with them.
"Some people were super critical of WWE; some people were super critical of me!" Dijak exclaimed. "People feel like I'm just constantly complaining about everything — which, I'm not, obviously. What happens is that I do these interviews, [and] I say the truth, and then somebody grabs a sentence or two from it, and clips it, and says, 'This is what he said.' Then, it feels like I'm just offering these things, as opposed to being asked a question and answering it honestly."
There has been no word from Dijak regarding his post-WWE plans, and no reports from rival promotions, such as AEW, regarding a possible partnership with Dijak.