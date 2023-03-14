Cody Rhodes Explains The Exact Meaning Of 'Undesirable To Undeniable' WWE Catchphrase

Cody Rhodes introduced the catchphrase "undesirable to undeniable" during a promo on an early episode of "AEW Dynamite." It seemed to allude to the path he had taken to get to that point seeing as though he started in WWE and left to bet on himself. Now that he's back in WWE, Rhodes continues to use the catchphrase, but there's an even more personal level to it.

During a recent appearance on "Good Karma Wrestling," Rhodes recalled wondering how many people would follow him from AEW to WWE. While reflecting on his "ridiculously unique" path, Rhodes said there was a point in his 20s where this path would have been "out of the cards" because of his arrogance. Now, he feels "beyond blessed" because so many people have shared his career with him, including a fanbase that welcomed him to the indie scene, and a fanbase that welcomed him back to WWE.

"We worked so hard but also we are so lucky to be here but truly, I think a lot about wrestlers when I say 'undesirable to undeniable' because wrestlers get so down on themselves about, 'There's no way I could come back from this, there's no way,'" Rhodes said. "If you are watching what is currently happening, there's a way, it's called hard work but it's also a great amount of luck."

Rhodes stated that finding the right people coupled with "being bold" helped him figure out when to roll the dice. He did it with All In in 2018 and is prepared to do it again in the main event of WrestleMania 39. "I've been very lucky with my gambles and hopefully WrestleMania is the biggest payoff of all time," he added.

