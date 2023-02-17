Cody Rhodes Reveals What Has 'Genuinely Shocked' Him Since Returning To WWE

Seth Rollins isn't the only star being treated to his very own sing-along. Since returning to WWE last April, Cody Rhodes has experienced the highest of highs — winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 39 — and the lowest of lows — tearing his pectoral tendon and missing months of in-ring action. But along the way, Rhodes' entrance theme "Kingdom" as performed by Downstait has caught on with fans. So much so that it's even taken "The American Nightmare" by surprise.

"It genuinely shocked me, I had no idea people knew the full lyrics versus just the "something something" version ... which is also awesome."

Rhodes tweeted Wednesday evening in response to USA Today's Phil Strum, who noted, "One of the coolest parts of the Barclays show on Monday was the crowd singing along with 'Kingdom' and not just the 'woooooooah' part. So fun. Enjoy this."

Since jumping back to WWE from AEW last year, Rhodes hasn't put a foot wrong, and fans have taken note. Whether it's been his catchy entrance music, emotional promo segments, or the fact that he was able to gut out a Hell in a Cell bout with a torn pectoral tendon for nearly 25 minutes last June, fans have been along for the ride. Rhodes has yet to lose a match since his return, and only needed a little over two minutes to take care of Baron Corbin this past Monday on "Raw."

As the winner of the men's Royal Rumble, Rhodes is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in April. The only question left to answer is who he'll be facing.