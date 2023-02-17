Backstage News On Original Plans For Sami Zayn At WWE Elimination Chamber

Although Sami Zayn looks to finish his story with The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber, that wasn't always the plan. This Saturday, Zayn gears up for the biggest opportunity of his career, as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite the wide margin in the betting odds, and his own personal doubts, Zayn maintains the favor of the WWE Universe, as many hope to see him dethrone "The Tribal Chief" and officially close Zayn's chapter in The Bloodline.

Originally, though, the story of Zayn and The Bloodline aimed to extend a little further. According to the Wrestling Observer, the creative team called for Zayn to lose his title match at Elimination Chamber, and ignite a rivalry with Jey Uso. After Jey betrayed Zayn, the former "Honorary Uce" would've linked up with former friend, and foe, Kevin Owens to clash with The Usos at WrestleMania 39. This direction was reportedly drawn "many months" ago, and had since been dropped, as "a lot has changed" in Zayn's saga with The Bloodline.

Despite his exit from The Bloodline, Zayn's affinity towards Jey Uso never waned. Most recently, Zayn declared his allegiance to Jey, telling him "I acknowledge you" on the February 10 "WWE SmackDown." Meanwhile, Kevin Owens has yet to return to programming after his loss to Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. With this change in course, and WWE's reported hesitation to place him in a main event position, Zayn's path to WrestleMania following Elimination Chamber remains unclear — unless he stuns Reigns (and the world) with the upset victory.