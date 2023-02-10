WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (02/10) - Tag Team Championship Match, Fatal 4-Way Number One Contender's Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on February 10, 2023, coming to you live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!

Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and Madcap Moss will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who will be next in line for a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. GUNTHER has held the title for the past 246 days and counting, and last defended his title on the January 13 episode of "SmackDown" against "The Monster Among Monsters" Braun Strowman.

The Usos will be putting their "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship on the line tonight against the aforementioned Strowman and Ricochet. Strowman and Ricochet earned the right to challenge for the title after beating Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title Contender's Tournament last week. Questions currently loom about the status of The Usos after Jey saved Sami Zayn from being on the receiving end of a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa during the trial of the former "Honorary Uce" at "Raw XXX". Jey subsequently left ringside when The Bloodline attacked Zayn at "Royal Rumble" and was nowhere to be found during last week's show.

Additionally, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is advertised to appear on tonight's show following her successful title defense against Sonya Deville last week. Sikoa, Zayn, and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre are also set to appear on tonight's show.