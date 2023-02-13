WWE Raw Live Coverage (02/13) - Elimination Chamber Contract Signing, Six-Woman Tag Team Match, The Miz Vs. Rick Boogs And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on February 13, 2023, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York!
The go-home edition of "Raw" before "Elimination Chamber" on February 18 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada will see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley sign the contract for their upcoming match at the aforementioned Premium Live Event. Tensions between the two men date back to a match they had for the WWE Championship at last year's "Royal Rumble", and things have only escalated gravely since then. Lesnar decided that enough was enough last week, and gave Lashley a contract to sign after leaving him laid out in the center of the ring.
Asuka will be joining forces with Nikki Cross, and Carmella to take on Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya of "SmackDown". The six women will be competing against one another in the Women's Elimination Chamber on Saturday, with the winner of the match receiving a shot at Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at "WrestleMania 39".
Elsewhere, The Miz has quite the busy night ahead of him tonight. Not only will he be hosting Seth "Freakin" Rollins on "Miz TV" after having some choice comments about Logan Paul eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he will also be taking on Rick Boogs in a rematch from a couple of weeks ago. Boogs made his return from injury on the January 30 episode of "Raw" as The Miz's mystery opponent and managed to defeat him. Since then, The Miz has whined about the loss, which led to WWE Official Adam Pearce giving him a second chance at Boogs.
Additionally, Bronson Reed will be going head-to-head with Mustafa Ali following a recent heated encounter. Belair, the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes, "The Man" Becky Lynch, and Damage CTRL's Bayley are also all advertised to appear on tonight's show.
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Becky Lynch heads down to the ring. Adam Pearce is already waiting inside.
We Hear From Becky Lynch
Lynch says "The Man" has come around to Brooklyn, then welcomes the WWE Universe to "Raw". She says she will address Pearce, but before she does, she has to admit that it felt good to defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage Match especially with the help of Lita. She says over the course of last week, she realized her path to WrestleMania was unclear and she lost her focus on the Women's Championship. She says that brings her to Pearce, then proposes she fights her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match tonight.
Bayley's music hits and she heads to the ring. She tells Lynch if she thinks she's getting into the Chamber, then she's a "bigger idiot" than the fans. She says she didn't finish anything last week because Lita helped her, then says she's here to talk to Pearce. She says he should scrap what happened last week, then says she should be the one in the Chamber. She brags about being a Grand Slam Champion, but Lynch one-ups her and says she is a WrestleMania main-eventer.
The two women begin arguing, and Pearce cuts them off but before he can finish his thought, Bianca Belair's music hits and she heads to the ring. Belair says she's hearing lots of talk about the "Raw" Women's Championship, but no one thought to come to talk to her. She says that if someone were to ask her, then she would've said that she likes where things are going. She says there are already six women in the Chamber, but if the two ladies want to get to her at WrestleMania, then they should have to go through her. Pearce says he likes the way Belair thinks, then proposes that tonight's main event should be a Triple Threat Match between Lynch, Belair, and Bayley. He says if Lynch or Bayley wins, then they will be added to the Chamber and the Chamber begins as a Triple Threat, but if Belair wins, then they won't be added. The three ladies agree and Pearce makes things official.
We then head backstage to Byron Saxton and Judgment Day. Saxton asks them about their matches at "Elimination Chamber", and Damian Priest says the five other men in the match stand no chance of beating Dominik Mysterio in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Mysterio says he knows a thing or two about being locked up and expresses his confidence in winning the Chamber before Balor says tonight, their focus is on beating The Street Profits.
Back at ringside, The Profits head down. Judgment Day follows.
Judgment Day (w/ Dominik Mysterio) vs. Street Profits
Priest and Ford begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Priest shoves Ford into the corner, then delivers a series of knees and a right hand. He hits a shoulder tackle, then tags Balor in. Balor delivers a stomp and a right hand, then looks for a boot. Ford catches it and delivers an enziguri, then tags in Dawkins. Dawkins delivers a dropkick, then clotheslines him to the outside with the help of Ford.