WWE Raw Live Coverage (02/13) - Elimination Chamber Contract Signing, Six-Woman Tag Team Match, The Miz Vs. Rick Boogs And More

Lynch says "The Man" has come around to Brooklyn, then welcomes the WWE Universe to "Raw". She says she will address Pearce, but before she does, she has to admit that it felt good to defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage Match especially with the help of Lita. She says over the course of last week, she realized her path to WrestleMania was unclear and she lost her focus on the Women's Championship. She says that brings her to Pearce, then proposes she fights her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match tonight.

Bayley's music hits and she heads to the ring. She tells Lynch if she thinks she's getting into the Chamber, then she's a "bigger idiot" than the fans. She says she didn't finish anything last week because Lita helped her, then says she's here to talk to Pearce. She says he should scrap what happened last week, then says she should be the one in the Chamber. She brags about being a Grand Slam Champion, but Lynch one-ups her and says she is a WrestleMania main-eventer.

The two women begin arguing, and Pearce cuts them off but before he can finish his thought, Bianca Belair's music hits and she heads to the ring. Belair says she's hearing lots of talk about the "Raw" Women's Championship, but no one thought to come to talk to her. She says that if someone were to ask her, then she would've said that she likes where things are going. She says there are already six women in the Chamber, but if the two ladies want to get to her at WrestleMania, then they should have to go through her. Pearce says he likes the way Belair thinks, then proposes that tonight's main event should be a Triple Threat Match between Lynch, Belair, and Bayley. He says if Lynch or Bayley wins, then they will be added to the Chamber and the Chamber begins as a Triple Threat, but if Belair wins, then they won't be added. The three ladies agree and Pearce makes things official.

We then head backstage to Byron Saxton and Judgment Day. Saxton asks them about their matches at "Elimination Chamber", and Damian Priest says the five other men in the match stand no chance of beating Dominik Mysterio in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Mysterio says he knows a thing or two about being locked up and expresses his confidence in winning the Chamber before Balor says tonight, their focus is on beating The Street Profits.

Back at ringside, The Profits head down. Judgment Day follows.