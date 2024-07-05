Dijak Discusses What It's Like To No Longer Be Under The WWE Umbrella
Dijak is unfortunately the latest star to part ways with WWE in recent months, continuing what seems like a shocking trend of unexpected releases in the promotion. Recently, Dijak appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he recalled the time leading up to his release and where he currently finds himself.
Dijak described the situation as a very difficult leading up to the initial notification, since there was a lot to process. "Why did this happen, do I need to talk to someone, is there someone I can have a conversation with?" Dijak noted how he was working with Paragon Talent Group, ran by former WWE star Mojo Rawley, and praised them for the job they had been doing as the liaison between him and Talent Relations.
Paragon Talent Group initially believed that WWE might have been employing a negotiating tactic to get his price down, but Dijak claims he struggled to find anyone in the office to talk to about his situation. "I'm trying to talk to people in the office, and say like 'Hey, can we have a conversation about this?' Can we have whatever? So, all of that's happening, and it's a whirlwind."
Dijak soon realized that there was no going forward with WWE
"Basically, time goes by and we come to a conclusion that this is probably set in stone," Dijak said. The star then noted how he realized he didn't have too much time left to plan his next move, as he wouldn't have any no-compete clauses and have 90 days to make arrangements. "So, it's like, do I show up somewhere as a surprise? Does anyone want me to show up as a surprise, right? 'Cause they're gonna a have a few days' notice and they would need to change all the booking."
Dijak asserted that the situation he found himself in left him with many questions, especially once he confirmed he wouldn't be getting a WWE check to pay his mortgage and feed his children anymore. He then realized there were only two options left.
"So, I said, okay I have two options. I can either do what I'm being advised to do, I'm going to call this spade a spade. I was told it would be a better decision, it would be in a better interest of mine to be vague about it and kind of allude to the thought process that I felt I was worth more, and I'm going out to prove myself, whatever. Or, I could tell the absolute truth, the absolute truth being there was no contract offer whatsoever."
Dijak believes his letter made him come across as relatable
Dijak notably penned a letter concerning his release and the situation with WWE, that he shared on social media, and in the interview he explained why he felt it was something he needed to do. "I felt like I did everything in my power that I possibly could, that I was a model employee, that I listened, I tried my best, and when I was given opportunities, I felt like I exceeded expectations."
He then recalled taking his time with the letter, rewriting it and showing it to everyone he knew, and they all came to the same conclusion about what it would ultimately achieve. "Yeah, people will be able to feel this and relate to this, and I think people will be able to rally behind you and feel like yeah, this could have been different, right?"
In the aftermath of the letter, Dijak says he's had many people reach out, especially bookers wanting to work with him, and even fans who have told him that they want to see him compete elsewhere. "So that part of it, has been validating in a sense, because leading up into that, I don't know what the right decision was, and maybe I didn't make the right decision — that's a possibility." According to reports, Dijak was backstage at Forbidden Door 2024, which could indicate that the promotion might be in play to sign him.
