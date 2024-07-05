Dijak Discusses What It's Like To No Longer Be Under The WWE Umbrella

Dijak is unfortunately the latest star to part ways with WWE in recent months, continuing what seems like a shocking trend of unexpected releases in the promotion. Recently, Dijak appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he recalled the time leading up to his release and where he currently finds himself.

Dijak described the situation as a very difficult leading up to the initial notification, since there was a lot to process. "Why did this happen, do I need to talk to someone, is there someone I can have a conversation with?" Dijak noted how he was working with Paragon Talent Group, ran by former WWE star Mojo Rawley, and praised them for the job they had been doing as the liaison between him and Talent Relations.

Paragon Talent Group initially believed that WWE might have been employing a negotiating tactic to get his price down, but Dijak claims he struggled to find anyone in the office to talk to about his situation. "I'm trying to talk to people in the office, and say like 'Hey, can we have a conversation about this?' Can we have whatever? So, all of that's happening, and it's a whirlwind."

