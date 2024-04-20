WWE Releases Two More Wrestlers Overnight

WWE has released Indus Sher's Veer and Sanga, adding to the releases of Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn last night. Both have taken to the X social media platform to confirm their release, after it first being reported by Fightful Select. "When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE," wrote Veer. Sanga posted, "I will die but I will not bow down. Neither me nor my India."

Veer and Sanga were both part of the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal during "WWE SmackDown" ahead of WrestleMania 40 weekend. Alongside Jinder Mahal as Indus Sher, the pair had only returned to "WWE Raw" in May 2023 after a stint in "WWE NXT," and were focally used during WWE's Superstar Spectacle event in their home nation of India. They had been in the pool of competitors looking to qualify for the Tag Team Championship ladder match at WrestleMania, but lost to Awesome Truth in just over three minutes.

Some on social media have taken issue with the fact that all of WWE's departures reported thus far have been people of color. Xia Li made history in 2017 when she became the first Chinese woman to compete in the company, and Jinder Mahal was notably the first WWE Champion to come from Indian descent. Xyon Quinn, while Australian, is of Samoan-Irish descent.

