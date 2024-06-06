Backstage Report On Dijak's WWE Contract Status

Dijak was recently called up to the main roster during the 2024 WWE Draft, leaving "WWE NXT" behind after a lengthy second run with the brand. Dijak has yet to appear on main roster programming, however, and according to Fightful Select, he's yet another talent whose WWE contract is expiring soon.

Fightful's sources in WWE claim Dijak's current deal will be up at the end of June. They also claim he's currently in talks with the promotion, and while things have gone positively so far, WWE has not made an offer. Fightful also noted that sources in other promotions, both in American and around the world, have made it clear that they have interest in signing Dijak if he ends up not coming to an agreement with WWE. Despite Dijak making a big deal of his main roster call up, Fightful reports that there are no immediate plans for him on "WWE Raw" — he was supposedly not invited to the June 3 episode, despite having been invited to previous tapings.

While that seemingly paints a bleak picture, the report says there's a belief that WWE will in fact seek to retain his services, as Dijak is said to have been entirely professional in his dealings with the brand and has repeatedly made himself available to give advice to younger wrestlers. Fightful's sources also say his widely popular social media presence has been noticed by the company, which could be another point in his favor.

Dijak debuted in "WWE NXT" in 2017, at the time using the ring name Dominik Dijakovic. His first run was best known for a celebrated series of matches with Keith Lee, but his first main roster call-up in 2020 saw him saddled with the name "T-BAR" as part of the ill-fated Retribution stable. He returned to "NXT" in 2022.