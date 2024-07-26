Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Ticket Sales For 2024 Editions Of WWE SummerSlam, AEW All In

Similarly to 2023, this August is set to present two of the biggest wrestling shows of the year. Next Saturday, WWE SummerSlam will emanate from the Cleveland Browns Stadium, and three weeks later, AEW will return to Wembley Stadium in London for the second All In. Today in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer provided an update on how both shows are selling.

With nine days until SummerSlam, the show currently sits at 48,595 tickets sold, according to WrestleTix, a number that Meltzer predicts WWE will announce as 60,000. Despite this, the show is still going to be majorly successful, and will likely be WWE's highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event ever and the second most-attended SummerSlam in history, sitting behind the 1992 show in Wembley Stadium. Speaking of Wembley Stadium, WrestleTix has made it known that AEW's 2024 edition of All In is struggling to reach the heights of last year's event. The event is currently sitting at 42,155, with some movement over the past week. Meltzer's assessment states that the event is unlikely to host as many fans as SummerSlam, and should be aiming for a paid attendance of 54,000, which would make it the third-largest U.K. wrestling crowd ever.

While this is by no means disastrous, it does raise the question of how viable this show is for AEW. Wembley Stadium is an expensive undertaking for Tony Khan's company and a potential drop from 70,000 last year to 50,000 this year could point to a drop to 30,000 next year. Meltzer's report notes that the event may not be worthwhile should this circumstance occur. The number to beat for both events is 56,758. This is the actual attendance for WrestleMania 40 Night 2 from earlier this year, currently seated as the highest-paid attendance for 2024.