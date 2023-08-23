AEW All In Boasts Another Solid Number, Outside Of Ticket Sales

All Elite Wrestling's All In 2023 event takes place this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. According to Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian on social media, over 90,000 advanced US domestic pay-per-view orders have been placed. Zarian described the current purchases for All In as "a very strong number." AEW's most recent standalone pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2023, received 140,000 buys.

It was revealed yesterday by AEW CEO Tony Khan, who was speaking on a pre-All In media call, that 80,000 tickets had been snapped up for the promotion's debut show across the pond. It's said that All In is close to surpassing WWE's WrestleMania 32 event to become the highest-attended paid wrestling show in history. All In's ticket sales recently surpassed WWE's SummerSlam 1992 event, which took place at the original Wembley Stadium.

All In is set to be headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. Both of those wrestlers will also be performing on the All In pre-show, challenging Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Khan told the media yesterday that "adjustments" will be made to the All In card, presumably on this evening's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Nine matches are currently scheduled for this Sunday's pay-per-view, including the pre-show bout.