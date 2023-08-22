Tony Khan Discusses Potential Changes To AEW All In At Wembley: 'Stay Tuned'

AEW All In is just around the corner and AEW President Tony Khan is apparently making some last-minute changes to the card.

"There will be adjustments to the card," Khan said at Tuesday's pre-All In media call. "Some of them have been planned from the beginning. Some of them are things that we're dealing with on the fly. I would love it if the first thing I wrote down months ago for every PPV card is what actually came to life."

Khan says that neither the AEW World Title Match between MJF and Adam Cole nor the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match between The Young Bucks and FTR will be affected by the changes, essentially signaling that AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler will have no trouble traveling to the United Kingdom despite his recent arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm. Khan cited "real world" issues as the reason for having to likely add a match, as well as make unspecified changes to the body of Sunday's main card.

"They're not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show," Khan claimed, "and I'm very glad that the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also, to be honest, I think you're going to have to stay tuned." Khan thinks the changes will be much easier to explain after the show.

All In is set to take place on August 28 in Wembley Stadium in London, England. As it stands, 80,000 tickets have been distributed with Tony Khan confident that the event will make history for its attendance.