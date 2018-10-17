Triple H Says That SummerSlam 1992 At Wembley Stadium "Was Not" A Big Success

With the major emphasis on pushing WWE in the United Kingdom, Triple H has developed an extension of the company that focuses on exclusively appealing to the UK crowd. In 2017, WWE had a United Kingdom Championship tournament, which exposed American fans to many indie stars including Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, Trent Seven, and others. Bate won the 2017 tournament, and became the inaugural champion. In 2018, Zack Gibson was able to defeat Travis Banks in the finals, but was unsuccessful in defeating current champion Pete Dunne.

As a result of this success, the NXT UK brand will debut weekly today on the WWE Network, with Johnny Saint as the General Manager. However, as reported by The Mirror, Triple H is still hesitant to host a WrestleMania in the UK, primarily because of the misconception that the 1992 SummerSlam was a success.

"The time zones are the big kicker - we have to go where the most people can watch," said Triple H. "I always hear about Wembley, I always hear it was such a massive success: It was not. From a business standpoint, it was not. That's why we didn't come back and that's why we're still trying to figure it out."

Will the success of WWE internationally, having successful 50,000-plus attendee events in 2018 in both Saudi Arabia and Australia, hosting the biggest event of the year is no longer considered a far stretch. However, since the American crowd is still the focal point for WWE, hosting it internationally is still something that is not in the forefront of WWE planning. However, Triple H is willing to consider, stating, "But when the time is right, absolutely."

The 1992 SummerSlam event in London drew ?80,355 fans at Wembley Stadium. This is arguably the biggest moment in the career of the British Bulldog, as he defeated Bret Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

Source: The Mirror