WWE NXT UK Series To Begin Airing On The WWE Network Next Week

WWE announced today that the NXT UK series will begin airing one-hour episodes on October 17 at 8pm BT/3pm ET.

The action will be called by Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph while Andy Shepherd handles ring announcing duties. British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya will serve as a backstage interviewer and as noted, the legendary Johnny Saint will server as NXT UK General Manager.

