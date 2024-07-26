Major Update On WWE Contract Status Of Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is one of the most celebrated female performers of her generation, thanks to her work for the company from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s. She was one of the few people that got fans to take women's wrestling seriously at a time when WWE put little to no emphasis on its women's division, and has since appeared sporadically for WWE since her Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

However, it seems those sporadic appearances will no longer happen, as PWInsider reports that Phoenix's legends contract with WWE has expired, and that she is no longer with the company. Her last appearance for WWE came at the 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she and her husband Edge defeated The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor as part of Edge's ongoing storyline with his former stable. Before that, she had wrestled occasionally at major events, as well as reuniting with longtime friend Natalya for a UK tour in 2019, and even taken up the role of a color commentator for the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge, the Mae Young Classic, and the "WWE NXT" brand between 2019 and 2021.

As for what Phoenix's next move will be, that remains unclear at time of writing. She originally retired from in-ring action in 2012 due to frustrations with the use of women in WWE, as well as citing her desire to start a family with her husband. Edge is still wrestling today under his real name of Adam Copeland in AEW, where he is currently recovering from injury after a run with the company's TNT Championship. While Phoenix herself isn't with AEW, she can be heard whenever Copeland makes his entrance, as her voice was used for the sting that plays before his theme song.