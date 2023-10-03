Adam Copeland's AEW Entrance Theme Features A Familiar Voice

When former WWE star Adam Copeland (previously known as Edge) made his AEW debut on Sunday night, he did so with a familiar entrance theme — "Metalingus," a song by the band Alterbridge. The brief opening cue to Edge's music, which predates the use of the song itself, used to be the voice of a woman saying the line, "You think you know me." While that was recorded and owned by WWE, there was nothing stopping Copeland from recording a new version of the intro, and according to journalist Chris Mueller, Copeland has confirmed fan suspicion that he and his wife, WWE star Beth Phoenix, recorded the new intro themselves.

Rather than copy the original intro exactly, the new introduction includes a slight variation, with the phrasing changed to, "You think you know him." Some AEW viewers with keen ears were able to detect Phoenix's voice before the news was confirmed. While it seems that Phoenix won't be joining her husband physically in AEW for the time being, she will at least have a presence in his onscreen presentation each time he comes out to the ring.

During the media scrum that followed AEW WrestleDream on Sunday, Copeland discussed his reasons for leaving WWE and heading to AEW, stating that he had simply grown apart from the company and wasn't interested in what they had planned for him creatively. The former WWE Champion also detailed his experience going out to film his intro vignette with Darby Allin a few nights prior, stating that they traveled through some questionable parts of Seattle and, at points, had people hanging out of vehicle windows to capture shots.