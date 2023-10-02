New AEW Star Adam Copeland Explains Why He & WWE Have 'Outgrown' Each Other

Adam "Edge" Copeland is the latest former WWE Superstar to join AEW. The Hall of Famer debuted at AEW WrestleDream and confronted his old friend Christian Cage. However, some WWE fans aren't happy about Copeland being signed to the competition's roster, which prompted the veteran to address them on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the pay-per-view.

According to Copeland, he wants to pursue new challenges, work with old friends, and participate in fresh matchups that AEW can provide. Furthermore, he believes that he accomplished everything there was to do during his tenure in WWE.

"I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I've been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I'd start my family with. Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn't have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that's ok. I'll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there."

The "Rated R Superstar" said that he doesn't feel fans need to choose one company over other promotions. He feels that wrestling should be fun, and anyone who's offended by that viewpoint should chill out and go outside. Copeland also insisted that he'll still be working hard and enjoying himself, and he invites his WWE fans to join him for the next phase of his career.

Previously, Copeland said he joined AEW to "have fun" with Jay, aka his best friend Christian Cage. As of this writing, they look set to be on-screen rivals, and Copeland will face Cage's lackey Luchasaurus in his debut match later this month.