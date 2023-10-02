Adam Copeland Reveals Reasons For Signing With AEW: 'Go Be With Uncle Jay And Have Fun'

Adam "Edge" Copeland is the latest addition to the AEW roster. The former WWE Superstar debuted at AEW WrestleDream and prevented Sting from receiving a Conchairto from Christian Cage, Darby Allin, and Luchasaurus. Of course, everyone knows that Christian, real name William Jason Reco, is Copeland's best friend in real life, and getting to hang out with him is one of his main reasons for joining AEW.

During the WrestleDream media scrum, Copeland said he's in AEW to contribute, first and foremost. Being able to have dream matches against certain roster members motivated him to join the company, and he wants to provide advice to anyone who seeks it. However, he is especially looking forward to having fun with his old friend, too.

"Whoever comes and talks to me, I'm an open book. And my 31 years of experience, if you want to tap into that, I'm always — I'm a phone call, I'm a text, I'm a 'come talk to me face to face' away. That's always been how I've been... so that's part of what I bring to the table when I come here. And honestly, that was one of the really, really pivotal things besides my daughter saying I should go be with Uncle Jay and have fun, that I thought I could really kind of help here. And in turn, that helps the entire wrestling industry."

As it stands, it looks like Copeland and Cage will feud with each other for the former's first program. Copeland will face his friend's protege Luchasaurs in his first AEW match, and it seems like only a matter of time before the former tag team partners face off. Some of Copeland's other dream matches include Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, and many others.