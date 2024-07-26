Triple H Shares Pic With International Mayor, Talks Taking WWE WrestleMania Abroad

On July 25, WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a special trip across the pond to meet with Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. The objective of this meeting, which took place at London's City Hall, centered around the possibility of bringing WWE's biggest premium live event – WrestleMania – to England's capital city in the near future. Levesque and Sadiq have since provided a behind-the-scenes look at their initial discussions, indicating that they were highly encouraging.

"Great conversation with @MayorofLondon @SadiqKhan to discuss the possibility of bringing #WrestleMania to London. Things are off to an exciting start..." Levesque wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photograph of himself, Sadiq Khan, and Nick Khan.

Elsewhere on X, Sadiq shared a video of Levesque and Nick speaking with London government officials in Committee Room 4 of the local city hall. After wrapping up their conversations, Levesque and Sadiq posed with a mini-replica of the Undisputed WWE Championship belt, which is currently held by "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

"Delighted to have met with Paul '[Triple H]' Levesque and @WWE President Nick Khan to discuss making London WrestleMania's first international destination," Sadiq wrote. "The meeting was really productive. Talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality."

The idea of a London-based WrestleMania was publicly raised by 16-time world champion John Cena at last year's WWE Money in the Bank event. Should this idea become a reality, it will mark the first ever WrestleMania event to be held outside of North America.